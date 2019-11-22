Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.11.2019 | 5:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal refuses a film on contraceptives?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vicky Kaushal’s filmography will demand anyone’s attention. He started off with an intense film like Masaan, starred in films of different flavours such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan and Raazi, and established himself as a part of the A-lister club with his blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky Kaushal refuses a film on contraceptives?

Given that he has indeed established himself as a versatile actor, we quite expect him to broaden his arena. However, if a recent report is to be believed, then Vicky was approached for a film that revolved around contraceptives, but turned it down. The makers, who offered him a film on condoms, probably thought Vicky would give a green signal. But we hear the actor said he’d like to keep it for another time and wasn’t interested for now. Not up for a lot of experiments yet, is he?

The actor has a handful of interesting projects coming, though. He will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh, based on historical revolutionist Udham Singh. He has also signed Meghna Gulzar’s film, based on the life of Indian Army’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky is also a part of Dharma production’s horror franchise Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The first edition releases on 21st February 2020.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar’s Ashwatthama to be shot in multiple locations abroad

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rani Mukerji to head to Eden Gardens for the…

"It’s a dream come true for me to play a…

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra was approached…

Emraan Hashmi perceived Rishi Kapoor as an…

Shahid Kapoor speaks about Mira Rajput’s…

Kriti Kharbanda admits to dating Pulkit…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification