Mangal Dhillon, a respected actor and director in Punjabi and Hindi cinema, sadly passed away after a prolonged struggle with cancer. The veteran artist was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana before his demise. Heartbreakingly, Mangal Dhillon departed just a week before his upcoming birthday, which falls on June 18.

Veteran actor-producer Mangal Dhillon succumbs to cancer battle

Mangal Dhillon was widely recognized and admired by audiences during the 80s, where he showcased his acting prowess in both Punjabi and Bollywood films. In addition to his successful ventures in Punjabi cinema, Mangal Dhillon ventured into Bollywood and left a lasting impact with his notable performances in hit movies such as Khoon Bhari Maang, Train to Pakistan, and Kahan Hai Kanoon. His work in these films showcased his versatility and garnered praise from critics and audiences alike.

Not limited to acting, Mangal Dhillon also ventured into production, establishing his own production house. Under his banner, he released the critically acclaimed film titled Khalsa, which resonated with the audience and became a commercial success. Recognizing his contribution to the industry and his outstanding work, the Punjab Government honoured Mangal Dhillon with the prestigious Baba Farid Award.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, he had shared his acting journey and said, “Chandigarh gave me wings. It was in Chandigarh that I honed my skills as an actor. I was a village boy when I came here after having a fallout with my father. I didn’t have a penny in my pocket but the department made me an actor. It was here that I floated my theatre group called Natyalya in 1982. We used to perform everywhere, be it Sector 17 or Tagore theatre. ‘Baba Bolda Hai’ on the insurgency in Punjab, and ‘Sandhya Chhaya’, a play on the loneliness of an old couple were among the plays in which I acted.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.