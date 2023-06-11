Actress Disha Patani has been gaining significant recognition and becoming a prominent figure in the world of brand endorsements. Her rising popularity has led to her recent selection as the brand ambassador for Xiaomi India's Redmi audio and mobile accessories.

Disha Patani joins forces with Xiaomi India as Brand Ambassador

Disha Patani's dynamic and fashionable persona has transformed her into an influential figure, particularly among the younger generation. Her vibrant image aligns perfectly with the brand's ethos, making her a fitting ambassador. In the upcoming campaign for the Redmi Buds 4 Active, she will showcase her daring side by performing thrilling stunts. These audacious feats will be captured to highlight the immersive audio experience provided by the cutting-edge Redmi Buds 4 Active, the ultimate wireless earphones.

Taking to Instagram, Xiaomi India wrote, “We are thrilled to announce that @dishapatani is all set to rock the stage as the Brand Ambassador for #RedmiBuds4Active!

Get ready to witness the ultimate fusion of style and performance.

Mark your calendar for the launch on 13.06.23.

#RiseNeverFall.”

Extending a warm welcome to Disha into the Xiaomi family, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India said, “Disha Patani’s dynamic and energetic personality aligns perfectly with the essence of Redmi audio and mobile accessories, as reflected in our tagline, ‘Rise. Never Fall. We are confident that our collaboration with Disha will elevate our brand ethos and further establish strong connections with our customers.”

Commenting on the association, Disha said, “It’s a pleasure to be associated with the Xiaomi family. I look forward to being a part of this journey and contributing to the growth of Xiaomi India. Together, we will inspire and empower users to embrace the spirit of never giving up, just like the Redmi Buds 4 Active.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Yodha starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The actress also has Project K starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. She will also be starring in Kanguva opposite Suriya. Disha Patani is making her Tamil debut with the film, which features a stellar star cast including Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra, and others in supporting roles.

