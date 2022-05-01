comscore

Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalized; shifted out of ICU, is recovering now

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In November last year, veteran actor Dharmendra had shared an image on Instagram from the sets of the Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The image featured him posing with Shabana Azmi and lead actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While the filming for the film is still on, we hear that the yesteryears superstar was hospitalized earlier this week. As per reports, Dharmendra was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a south Mumbai hospital. Now it is learnt that the actor has been moved out of the ICU and is recovering.

Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalized; shifted out of ICU, is recovering now

While it is still unknown why Dharmendra had been admitted, reports claim that the veteran actor has been shifted to the general ward where he will be under observation for a few more days. In fact, the actor’s son, Sunny Deol was spotted at the hospital dropping by to visit the actor. Bollywood Hungama sends out its best wishes to the actor for his speedy recovery.

Back on the work front, apart from Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that is slated to release in February 2023, Dharmendra will also be seen in the sequel to the 2007 film Apne. Marking his reunion on screen with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, the film will also feature his grandson Karan Deol.

Also Read: Dharmendra shares a cute video from his reunion with Tanuja – ‘A recent affectionate meeting’

