While many big names have made their OTT debuts, it seems that Jacqueline Fernandez too will be jumping on this bandwagon very soon. While speculations have been going around for a while that the actress is considering to make her debut in this medium, it seems that she has not only bagged a project but also completed the shoot of the same. In fact, her recent appearance at an event with a host of actors which included the likes of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor Sidharth Nigam has confirmed that the actress will be a part of a web-series named Goats.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh to make their OTT debut in a web-series titled Goats

Neil Nitin Mukesh posts a video of the wrap up bash

The entire team was present at the wrap up bash hosted in Mumbai with Neil also sharing a video which was a series of montages from this evening. “Some memories last forever. This was the Best Night ever ! Celebrating the completion of my first web show #GOATS,” he captioned it. He also added, “What an awesome journey it’s been so far thanks to our writer producer #AdityaBhat ( who is camera shy) @sagarthakkarofficial @karanbijlani and the entire team of #Goats. #2024 #web #show #insta #fun #memories #forever We missed the captain of our ship last evening #AbhishekSharma. We love you sir”.

About the show

The said web series titled Goats is expected to be created by Aditya Bhat, directed by Abhishek Sharma, and produced by Sagar Thakkar, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh playing lead roles along with a young ensemble cast including Sumedh Mudgalkar, Bhavin Bhanushali, Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar, Santana Roach, Yukti Tareja, Arnav Maggo and more. Meanwhile further details including the roles played by them are currently being kept under wraps.

