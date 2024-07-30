The production is gearing up for the next phase, with the principal cast set to resume shooting in late August.

Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the epic Ramayana is rapidly transforming from a grand vision into a tangible reality. With Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, the film promises to be a visual spectacle, and recent developments suggest that the director is sparing no expense to bring the mythological world to life.

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: 12 opulent sets being erected to recreate Ayodhya and Mithila in Mumbai; shoot resumes late August 2024: Report

Construction is in full swing at Film City, where sprawling twelve sets are being erected. According to a report in Mid-Day, these opulent sets, designed to accommodate the film's 3D format, will recreate iconic locations like Ayodhya and Mithila, the cities synonymous with Ram and Sita. The ambitious target is to complete these massive constructions by mid-August.

Joining Kapoor as the leading lady is Sai Pallavi, who will portray Sita, while veteran actor Arun Govil, best known for his portrayal of Ram in the iconic television series Ramayan, will take on the role of King Dasharath. Yash is signed as Ravana, a role that promises to be career-defining.

While the initial focus has been on capturing Ram's younger years, the production is gearing up for the next phase, with the principal cast set to resume shooting in late August. A surprising revelation has emerged about the film's structure: it will be a two-part epic.

Unlike traditional filmmaking practices where the sequel is greenlit based on the first part's performance, the makers of Ramayana are adopting a more aggressive approach. A significant portion of the second part is slated to be filmed concurrently with the first.

The production schedule is a meticulously crafted blueprint spanning 350 days, encompassing both individual and ensemble sequences. The goal is to wrap principal photography for both parts by December 2025, allowing ample time for post-production, which will be handled by the renowned visual effects studio, DNEG. While the release date remains under wraps, it is expected to be announced once the first part of the filming is complete.

