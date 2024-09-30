After taking viewers on a remarkable rollercoaster ride of some never-seen-before stunts, COLORS Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has finally come to an end as the stunt-based reality show crowned Karan Veer Mehra as the ultimate ‘khiladi’ this season. Amid the whirlwind of adrenaline, Karan Veer Mehra walked away with the trophy, while Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani made their mark as the first and second runners-up, respectively. Hosted by Blockbuster Director and popular TV host, Rohit Shetty.

Continuing the action-packed course, the stunt-based reality show put an entirely new spin to holidaying in European paradise, Romania for its 14th edition. Marking the show’s debut in the beautiful country, the battleground of fear flipped the script, turning a dream destination into a scare-cation that kept viewers glued to their screens for nine weeks. From sky-high plunges to underwater ordeals, every mode of transport was explored as a vehicle for fear and contestants came face to face with a bear for the first time.

From the very first leap to the final triumph, Karan’s journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 became a glorious chapter of courage. Task after task, he left both viewers and his fellow contestants in admiration. Commenting on the season and Karan's victory, Host Rohit Shetty said, "What a rollercoaster ride this season has been! Romania threw everything it had at us, and our amazing group of contestants performed very challenging stunts with a smile. It is beyond commendable that Karan Veer Mehra almost never lost his footing as he faced never-seen-before challenges. Congratulations to him for winning this game-changing edition and writing his own story of courage. I thank the viewers for showering their love on the show and cementing its place among the top reality shows year after year."

Rishi Negi, Group Chief Operating Officer - Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “As we wrap up the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, we at Endemol Shine India are proud to have made a quantum leap into uncharted territories of fear. Congratulations to the well-deserved winner Karan Veer Mehra, who overcame the new challenges curated especially for this edition. This season, we set out to rewrite the rulebook of reality television, and going by the audience's love, we've succeeded undoubtedly. It was thrilling for us to put together a season that marked so many firsts. None of this would have been possible without the support of COLORS, ensuring that the heart-racing action of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' reached every corner of the nation.”

Talking about his victory, Karan Veer Mehra said, “Exploring the world of reality television with COLORS has been an exciting and life-changing journey. I can't even begin to put into words the surreal feeling of achieving something I once thought was impossible. Winning this season was unthinkable without the guidance of the one and only action king, Rohit Shetty sir. My fellow contestants weren't just competitors, they were comrades in this battle against fear and some of them have become my friends. The real heroes of my journey are the viewers, who loved and supported me. This victory is not just mine—it belongs to everyone who stood by me.”

The 14th edition of the show Presented by Hyundai, Powered by Charged, Special Partners Indica Easy Hair Color, Vicks & Berger Paints culminated with star actress Alia Bhatt and debutant Vedang Raina taking centre stage but sharing the teaser of their upcoming film, Jigra and the finale wrapped up with some interesting performances and comedy sketches ensuring thorough entertainment for the viewers.

The grand finale also featured a lucky commoner living out his Khiladi dream as the Hyundai Drive to Win finalist, getting the chance to perform a thrilling stunt alongside Karan Veer Mehra. Along with all these, viewers were also treated to a sneak peek of Bigg Boss 18, with its riveting new theme, Time Ka Tandav, with Salman Khan as the host.

