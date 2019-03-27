Varun Dhawan talks about getting Kiara Advani to dance with him in Kalank’s latest dance number, First Class

Varun Dhawan was seen grooving to the beats of ‘First Class’, the latest song from his upcoming movie, Kalank. Kalank is a multi-starrer period drama film and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The song First Class has the fans around the country shaking their legs to its beats; it is one of the most loved dance numbers of the year and also features Kiara Advani. Their chemistry is still being talk about.

Varun Dhawan recently opened up about how he got Kiara Advani to dance with him on the song. Kiara has quite a chunk of role in the movie and it mostly includes interaction Varun’s character Zafar. Varun couldn’t stop praising Kiara for her role and went on to say that he just asked her once to be a part of the song and she agreed. Varun even said that he is really looking forward to working with Kiara in the future.

Kalank also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. It will hit the silver screens on April 17, 2019 and is based on the era of 1945.

