Since the pandemic times in 2021, Ayushmann Khurrana has been discussing the Sourav Ganguly Biopic with Luv Ranjan. The actor had shown interest in playing the Indian Cricketing Legend on the big screen and was excited to embark on this fruitful journey from end of 2024. However, in a shocking turn of events, Ayushmann Khurrana has backed out of Sourav Ganguly biopic, leaving the producers shocked.

Luv Ranjan’s Sourav Ganguly Biopic in jeopardy as Ayushmann Khurrana backs out over biopic overdose

"Luv Rajan and his team were giving final touches to the script of Sourav Ganguly Biopic when Ayushmann Khurrana dropped the bomb of backing out. The actor has cited date issues, and also explained the conversation of biopic overdose in the film industry. He is now focusing on Thamma with Dinesh Vijan and will follow that up with the Spy Comedy by Dharma," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that Luv Ranjan will now take the biopic in re-casting stage and plans to approach a big actor for the part. "Playing Sourav Ganguly on big screen is a once in lifetime opportunity for the actors and Luv is sure to get a top actor to play the leading man," the source told us further.

Luv Ranjan is meanwhile busy with two production films - De De Pyaar De 2 and an action thriller with Ajay Devgn.

