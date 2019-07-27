Bollywood Hungama
Varun Dhawan to sport a Michael Jackson tattoo in every film he does with Remo D’souza, here’s why!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan and Remo D’souza are collaborating for the second time as actor and director with the upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D. The film wrapped its last schedule in Mumbai yesterday and the stars have expressed their sadness for not being able to have fun with the crew anymore. Shraddha Kapoor, who is the leading lady of the film, shared a few stories on her Instagram and so did Varun Dhawan expressing gratitude and love to their director and team.

Varun Dhawan to sport a Michael Jackson tattoo in every film he does with Remo D’souza, here’s why!

In an interview he gave recently, Remo revealed why Varun will be seen sporting the same Michael Jackson inspired tattoo in Street Dancer 3D as he did in ABCD 2. Even though it is not the third instalment of the film, he said that when they discovered that both him and Varun are huge Michael Jackson fans, it became a part of his character, and also revealed that Varun will sport the same tattoo in every film they do together.

The movie was earlier supposed to release on November 8, 2019, for reasons unknown, it has been postponed to January 24, 2020.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek of his character in Street Dancer 3D and it is going to amaze you!

