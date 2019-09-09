Varun Dhawan is constantly shooting either for his films or for advertisements. Varun rarely takes time off for vacations. The actor seemed to have enjoyed his time in Abu Dhabi as he was invited by the UFC president, Dana White, as a special guest. The actor was thrilled to witness the action live and couldn’t stop fanboying when he got to meet two of the champions for a candid conversation.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram to announce to his fans that he will be heading to Abu Dhabi and he obviously couldn’t contain his excitement. He even had the chance to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat Dustin Poirier and continue his streak at the championship. Varun said, “It was such a huge honor for me to attend the event. I hardly take vacations, so these 32 hours were like a small holiday for me.”

Encouraging the sport, Varun elaborated, “I have been a big fan of MMA since the last few years. While in Abu Dhabi, Dana and I spoke extensively about our love for the combat sport. Dana is a cool guy. He made sure that I got the best seats right next to Khabib’s family. It was such a thrilling night! I am sure we have many MMA hopefuls in India. The sport demands intense preparation right from childhood. Had I known of the sport in my childhood, I would have trained in it. Dana is keen to have a champion from India.”

Even though his trip last for only 32 hours, Varun Dhawan’s vacation was surely a fun one.

