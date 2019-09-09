Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2019 | 3:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Varun Dhawan says watching UFC live in Abu Dhabi was like a vacation for him

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan is constantly shooting either for his films or for advertisements. Varun rarely takes time off for vacations. The actor seemed to have enjoyed his time in Abu Dhabi as he was invited by the UFC president, Dana White, as a special guest. The actor was thrilled to witness the action live and couldn’t stop fanboying when he got to meet two of the champions for a candid conversation.

Varun Dhawan says watching UFC live in Abu Dhabi was like a vacation for him

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram to announce to his fans that he will be heading to Abu Dhabi and he obviously couldn’t contain his excitement. He even had the chance to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat Dustin Poirier and continue his streak at the championship. Varun said, “It was such a huge honor for me to attend the event. I hardly take vacations, so these 32 hours were like a small holiday for me.”

Encouraging the sport, Varun elaborated, “I have been a big fan of MMA since the last few years. While in Abu Dhabi, Dana and I spoke extensively about our love for the combat sport. Dana is a cool guy. He made sure that I got the best seats right next to Khabib’s family. It was such a thrilling night! I am sure we have many MMA hopefuls in India. The sport demands intense preparation right from childhood. Had I known of the sport in my childhood, I would have trained in it. Dana is keen to have a champion from India.”

Even though his trip last for only 32 hours, Varun Dhawan’s vacation was surely a fun one.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan puts on his fanboy hat and heads to Abu Dhabi to witness the UFC

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Raveena Tandon is all set to become a…

Akshay Kumar is ecstatic to essay the role…

WAR: Vaani Kapoor endured a lot of bruises…

Vicky Kaushal reacts to being called 'charsi…

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor FINALLY leave…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas take…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification