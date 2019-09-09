Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and the film did not really do well at the box office. The fans were a little disappointed with Shah Rukh Khan’s choice and now, the King of Romance is taking his time to analyze his upcoming project. While he has not announced anything so far, we have heard a lot of reports of him signing various films with a number of filmmakers.

Shah Rukh Khan finally took to his Twitter to announce that he has not singed any projects so far. He tweeted, “It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth.”

Take a look at it.

It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it….otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan has been focusing his attention towards being a producer and has tied up with Netflix for 3 projects.

