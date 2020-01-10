Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.01.2020 | 2:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

WOAH! Salman Khan announces his next project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan has been on a roll since his last release, Dabangg 3. The actor has been announcing projects back-to-back ever since its release and the fans just can’t get enough of it. He recently took to his Twitter to announce his next release for Eid 2021. He had recently announced that he will also be starring in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be directed by Prabhu Dheva.

WOAH! Salman Khan announces his next project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Now, he is all set to come back with his Kick producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, for his next titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The project will be directed by Farhad Samji who last directed Housefull 4 and will also be directed Bachchan Pandey. Salman Khan tweeted, “Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI …. STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA … DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI… EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial”

Take a look at it.


Well, it surely is a good day for Salman Khan fans.

Also Read: BREAKING: Salman Khan and Kabir Khan gearing up for their FOURTH collaboration?

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Prasoon Joshi led CBFC to implement new…

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his days of…

Rana Daggubati drops out of Bhuj: The Pride…

Nehha Pendse opens up about her husband…

Toofan: Celeb trainer Darrel Foster who has…

A month after release, Arjun Kapoor starrer…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification