Bollywood actor Salman Khan's security has been beefed up by the Mumbai Police after one of his associates received threats via email. While the security has been increased, a case has been registered at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and a person named Rohit Garg under IPC sections 506(2),120(b) & 34. Now, police officials have informed that fans won’t be allowed to gather outside his Mumbai residence after the threat.

According to a report in PTI, a police official said that “two Assistant Police Inspector (API)-rank officers and eight to ten constables will be part of Khan's security detail round the clock.” The official also added that fans won’t be allowed to assemble outside Salman’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra. It was earlier reported that Y-plus security has been provided to Salman Khan by the police. He will also travel in a bullet-proof car with his personal security detail. Additional security measures have also been given to the actor.

As per reports, a person named Rohit Garg allegedly issued the threat and mentioned Goldy Brar, Canadian gangster's name, saying the latter wants to meet the actor in person. Recently, Lawrence Bishnoi also allegedly said that killing Salman is his life's goal.

In a recent report shared by ABP News, Bishnoi was quoted saying, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him but he did not apologize. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.” He went on to add that he has been harboring the feeling of hatred ever since childhood. Bishnoi continued, “Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologize. If our society forgives, then I will not say anything.”

