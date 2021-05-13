A Salman Khan film is an event in itself and always creates tremendous curiosity for fans and moviegoers in general. He has been bringing his films to theatres on the occasion of Ramzan Eid without fail since 2009 (with the exception of 2013). Eid and Salman Khan have thus become synonymous with each other. Last year, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, theatres got shut and Salman couldn’t bring his film, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, to cinemas. This year, too, it seems he won’t be able to keep the Eid date as the second wave of the virus spread its wings across the country. However, the superstar surprised one and all as he decided to release his much awaited film in cinemas as well on digital. With cinemas shut in most parts of India, the moviegoers in the country had no choice but to watch Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai on Zee5 or on Zee’s pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex.

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai released today and was scheduled to be out on Zee5 at 12 noon. As soon as the clock struck 12, around 1.25 million people attempted to watch the film. This was a lot for the server and in no time, it crashed. Many viewers complained that they were unable to access the website or the mobile app.

A trade expert says, “This shows the star power of Salman Khan. Many were predicting that the pay-per-view format would not work in India and that hardly anyone would be ready to shell out Rs. 249 to watch the film. But this news of servers getting crashed proves how desperate and eager are people to watch Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. It also indicates that the film would have had a very huge opening had it released in cinemas in India. Imagine if a million people saw the film at the time of its release, how many people would watch later in the day; imagine how many more people would view it tomorrow, the day of Eid, and during the weekend.”

The expert adds, “We were made to believe that our stars have been boycotted by the public. But the success of Laxmii and Coolie No 1 and now Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai proves otherwise for sure!”

@ZEE5India @BeingSalmanKhan zee 5 server crash not able to buy subscription

I am already a zee5 prime member pic.twitter.com/PYnNyMeuGV — Tushar Chaudhary (@Tushar_chaudhry) May 13, 2021

