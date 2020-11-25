Bollywood Hungama

Sonu Sood’s cyclist fan airlifted from Varanasi with his cycle

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Sonu Sood’s messianic zeal knows no bounds. After he got to know that a fan from Bihar Armaan was on his way to Mumbai to meet Sonu, cycling all the way, Sonu rushed to the fan’s rescue. And now even as you read this, Armaan is on the way to Mumbai by air.

Says Sonu, “I contacted Armaan. He had reached Varanasi. I told him, ‘Dekho tum aisa matkaro. Tum milna chahte ho, zaroor milo. But not like this.’ I convinced him to get into a flight and come to Mumbai. He shall stay in a hotel at my expense and fly back to Patna all at my expense. If I mean so much to him, then I should make his visit as special as I can.”

And it’s not just Armaan flying to Mumbai. “His bicycle is also flying to Mumbai with him and will fly back with him. How can we leave his precious conveyance?” Sonu says affectionately, adding that the people of Bihar want him to visit the State.

“I will. But, I need to find the time. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any time for anything except to make sure that those in need reach a closure to the end of their crisis. It’s very easy to donate a few thousand to the needy, and move on. But quite often that token amount is not enough to tide the needy over his crisis. The important thing is to ensure that the problem is sorted out fully and finally,” says Sonu.

In the meanwhile, a treat awaits Armaan as he reaches Mumbai to meet his idol.

Also Read: Sonu Sood moved to tears by Bihar fan cycling to meet him in Mumbai

