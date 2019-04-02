Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.04.2019 | 10:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Urvashi Rautela slams reports claiming Boney Kapoor touched her inappropriately

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Urvashi Rautela, who will be next seen in Anees Bazmee‘s Pagalpanti, has slammed reports about being inappropriately touched by Boney Kapoor. A video went viral on social media about the filmmaker and the actress attending the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada’s son Akshay Gada. In the video, the netizens began discussing how the filmmaker had touched the actress inappropriately.

Urvashi Rautela slams reports claiming Boney Kapoor touched her inappropriately

As the netizens began to slam the producer, Urvashi Rautela came forward in defense of him and rubbished all the reports. Sharing a screenshot of a news article about Boney Kapoor, she wrote on Twitter: “Presumably one of India’s ‘supreme’ newspaper and this is ‘news’? Please don’t talk about girl power or women’s liberation when you don’t know how to respect/honour girls.”

“I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when I saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected sir. It makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don’t even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone’s reputation,” Urvashi tweeted on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela to feature in this John Abraham film

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

PM Narendra Modi: Delhi HC dismisses plea…

Pahlaj Nihalani denies allegations that he…

PIL against Narendra Modi biopic - Member of…

REVEALED: Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee come…

Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir Kapoor and Alia…

Salman Khan gets candid at the Saudi Film…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification