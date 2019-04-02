Urvashi Rautela slams reports claiming Boney Kapoor touched her inappropriately

Urvashi Rautela, who will be next seen in Anees Bazmee‘s Pagalpanti, has slammed reports about being inappropriately touched by Boney Kapoor. A video went viral on social media about the filmmaker and the actress attending the wedding reception of producer Jayantilal Gada’s son Akshay Gada. In the video, the netizens began discussing how the filmmaker had touched the actress inappropriately.

As the netizens began to slam the producer, Urvashi Rautela came forward in defense of him and rubbished all the reports. Sharing a screenshot of a news article about Boney Kapoor, she wrote on Twitter: “Presumably one of India’s ‘supreme’ newspaper and this is ‘news’? Please don’t talk about girl power or women’s liberation when you don’t know how to respect/honour girls.”

“I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when I saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected sir. It makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don’t even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone’s reputation,” Urvashi tweeted on Tuesday.

Presumably one of the India’s ‘SUPREME’ newspaper and this is ‘NEWS’!!??

Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don’t know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS. pic.twitter.com/QK2Xc2tuSB — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) April 1, 2019

putting up things or destroying anyone’s reputation. I request all to stop trolling. I honestly respect @BoneyKapoor sir & stand by him and his dignity. #Nototrolls https://t.co/g3zL45dXml — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) April 2, 2019

