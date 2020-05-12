Bollywood Hungama

Urvashi Rautela donates Rs. 5 crores earned from her dance masterclass towards the aid of COVID-19

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Urvashi Rautela donates Rs. 5 crores earned from her dance masterclass towards the aid of COVID-19

Urvashi Rautela recently conducted a dance masterclass on TikTok where people could join in to learn new dance forms or for exercise to shed some calories. The actress has been sharing a lot of bikini pictures from her past trips and has been soaring the temperatures. While her dance masterclass connected her with over 18 million people, she made a whopping Rs. 5 crores for it.

Urvashi Rautela donates Rs. 5 crores earned from her dance masterclass towards the aid of COVID-19

However, Urvashi has decided to donate the entire amount to the cause of Coronavirus and said that no amount is small. She further said that she’s extremely grateful for the NGOs and organizations along with her fellow Bollywood celebrities that have been providing help to the front liners, doctors, and those in need. Urvashi says that together we can fight Coronavirus.

That’s a great gesture from Urvashi’s end.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela turns up the heat with her latest image in lingerie, asks her fans’ help for a caption

