Since the past couple of months, theatres across the country have remained unoperational due to the Covid-19 lock down. But with the virus continuing to ravage the county, it seems like the lock down will in all likelihood extend. Meanwhile, this extension seems to be impacting the film industry and filmmakers who were eagerly awaiting the release of their films. Now we hear, with the continuation of the Covid-19 lock down, two major releases viz. the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and the Ishaan Khatter – Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli will see a direct release on the OTT platform Netflix.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the ventures says, “Both films are produced by Zee, and with the ongoing situation not seeming to slowdown, the production house felt it was best to develop both films for a direct release on OTT.” Quiz the source whether Zee would release both films on its own streaming service and he adds, “As of now, the streaming giant Netflix has acquired both films. So yes, both films, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Khaali Peeli will release on Netflix directly.”

Interestingly, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, which is the co-producer on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, already has a standing contract with Netflix. Quiz the source whether the mega production house played a part in selling the Janhvi Kapoor starrer to the platform and he adds, “Actually no. It was a decision taken by Zee to sell the rights of the film to Neflix for a direct OTT release.” Prod him for more details and he continues, “As you are well aware, that the lock-down period will take a while to end, and even then it will still take a few more months to get audiences to theatres. Therefore, the makers of both the films decided it was financially more viable and economic for a direct OTT release.”

While our source holds his ground about both films releasing on Netflix, an official announcement is awaited. We guess till then it is a wait and watch game.

