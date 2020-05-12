Bollywood Hungama

Actor and screenwriter Shafique Ansari passes away due to cancer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Actor and screenwriter Shafique Ansari passes away due to cancer

A coveted actor and well-known screenwriter, Shafique Ansari, passed away due to cancer on Sunday, May 10. The actor had been suffering from the disease for a few years and breathed his last. This is the third celebrity that the industry has lost to cancer after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

Actor and screenwriter Shafique Ansari passes away due to cancer

A source close to his family said that he suffered from stomach cancer and was undergoing treatment for the last few years. He has been a part of the film fraternity since 1974 and has helped write some of the greatest movies. Shafique was also a part of CINTAA since 2008.

May his soul rest in peace. We, at Bollywood Hungama, would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

