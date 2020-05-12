A coveted actor and well-known screenwriter, Shafique Ansari, passed away due to cancer on Sunday, May 10. The actor had been suffering from the disease for a few years and breathed his last. This is the third celebrity that the industry has lost to cancer after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.

A source close to his family said that he suffered from stomach cancer and was undergoing treatment for the last few years. He has been a part of the film fraternity since 1974 and has helped write some of the greatest movies. Shafique was also a part of CINTAA since 2008.

May his soul rest in peace. We, at Bollywood Hungama, would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.