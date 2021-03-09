The relationship between a fan and a star is very sacred. I still remember how kind Shabana Azmi was to me when I met her for the first time 40 years ago. We continue to be close friends to this day. Among the current lot of stars Janhvi Kapoor seems to have inherited her mother the great Sridevi’s amazing rapport with fans.

In a video gone viral Janhvi’s security personnel is seen acting rough with a male fan who comes forward at the airport for a selfie. As the fan’s face crumbles (more out the humiliation than physical hurt) Janhvi can be seen immediately rectifying the damage. She walks up close to the fan and lets him take the selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janu likes???? (@janhvi_likes)



Way to go, girl. I am reminded of Janhvi’s mother, always kind to fans, always making an effort to be nice to them no matter how uncomfortable the circumstance. When I told Janhvi this she said. “I felt bad about the incident. I got very upset with my security for that. I hope the guy went home happy.”

