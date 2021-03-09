Bollywood Hungama

“I was upset with the way my security handled the fan” – Janhvi Kapoor

BySubhash K. Jha

The relationship between a fan and a star is very sacred. I still remember how kind Shabana Azmi was to me when I met her for the first time 40 years ago. We continue to be close friends to this day. Among the current lot of stars Janhvi Kapoor seems to have inherited her mother the great Sridevi’s amazing rapport with fans.

“I was upset with the way my security handled the fan” - Janhvi Kapoor

In a video gone viral Janhvi’s security personnel is seen acting rough with a male fan who comes forward at the airport for a selfie. As the fan’s face crumbles (more out the humiliation than physical hurt) Janhvi can be seen immediately rectifying the damage. She walks up close to the fan and lets him take the selfie.


Way to go, girl. I am reminded of Janhvi’s mother, always kind to fans, always making an effort to be nice to them no matter how uncomfortable the circumstance. When I told Janhvi this she said. “I felt bad about the incident. I got very upset with my security for that. I hope the guy went home happy.”

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor wishes Happy Women’s Day with thoughtful post

