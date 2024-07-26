Abhishek Kumar, gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, shares photos of his new ride on social media. Scroll down to take a look.

Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar, who recently made waves in Bigg Boss 17, has treated himself to a lavish new ride. The actor, gearing up for his next adventure on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, has taken to social media to flaunt his latest acquisition - a stunning Jeep Wrangler Rubicon worth a whopping Rs 71.65 lakhs.

Abhishek shared a glimpse of his new car with his fans on Instagram, posing alongside his family in front of the luxury vehicle. The actor also documented the exciting moment in a vlog on his YouTube channel, expressing his long-held desire to own this particular car.

Details of Abhishek Kumar’s Jeep

The newly purchased Jeep boasts a powerful 1995 cc, 4-cylinder engine and comes equipped with a 4-wheel drive system. This high-end vehicle is the epitome of adventure and luxury, perfectly complementing Abhishek's adventurous spirit.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Debut

While Abhishek is currently enjoying the fruits of his hard work with his new car, he is also preparing to showcase his daring side in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Abhishek recently opened up about his KKK 14 journey during an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama. Sharing his experience of being on Rohit Shetty’s show, he said, “Rohit Shetty was everyone’s man crush. His aura is very different. He is so humble and very down to earth. In his previous interview, he said that if someone is paying you Rs 10, you should work worth Rs 100. So we have learned from him that you should not step back from working hard.”

He further added, “Another thing, Rohit Sir taught us is whatever has happened leave it in the past and move on. I remember being sad when I did not perform stunts well. Then he used to tell me not to take the baggage ahead in my journey. Forget about it and give your best in the next.”

