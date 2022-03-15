South Korean groups EXO member Kai and TXT's Huening Kai have reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19.

TXT’s Huening Kai and EXO’s Kai test positive for Covid-19

Kai’s agency SM Entertainment issued an official statement on March 15 announcing the artist’s diagnosis and updating on his schedule. ”Hello, this is SM Entertainment. On March 14, EXO’s Kai was diagnosed with COVID-19,” the statement began, according to Korean publication Soompi.

The agency further mentioned that Kai has already got two jabs of Covid-19 earlier and has currently temporarily halted all of his activities for undergoing home treatment.

Concluding the statement, the agency said “We will thoroughly comply with the guidelines of the disease control authorities and do our best so that [Kai] can focus on recovery as we consider the health and safety of our artists as a top priority. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Huening Kai tested positive on Tuesday as well. His agency BIGHIT Music took to their social media platform Weverse to release a statement. He had cold symptoms and took PCR test. “Hueningkai is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine,” said the agency.

“Yeonjun, Beomgyu, and Taehyun will closely monitor their health while taking special care of their personal hygiene,” it said.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Hueningkai in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” it added.

TXT member, Soobin, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on March 12.

