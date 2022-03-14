In the wake of Covid-19 surge, more South Korean celebrities test positive for Covid-19. K-pop female group Red Velvet members Irene, Joy, Yeri, PENTAGON’s Yeo Won, Wooseok, KINGDOM's Arthur, Mujin, NMIXX’s Sullyoon, The Boyz's New, Brave Girls’ Minyoung and BTOB members Sungjae, Peniel, Changsub, all have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are currently under self-quarantine.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, three of Red Velvet members Irene, Joy and Yeri contracted Covid-19 on March 14, following which the group postponed their forthcoming concert ‘2022 The ReVe Festival : Prologue’. The group’s agency SM Entertainment issued an official statement informing the members’ diagnosis and concert schedule updates. “They are currently carrying out at-home treatment, and they are not exhibiting any particular symptoms. Seulgi and Wendy received negative results even with their additional tests,” the statement mentioned.

The agency further stated that the ‘2022 The ReVe Festival : Prologue’ concert, which was scheduled for March 19 and 20, has been temporarily postponed and the status of the special live event will be decided after reviewing the Covid-19 situation and the artists’ health. “In addition, Red Velvet’s new mini album will be released on ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’ as scheduled.”

PENTAGON’s Yeo Won And Wooseok have also been diagnosed with Covid-19. Cube Entertainment released an official statement on March 14 informing the reports and stating that they have currently halted all activities and is taking the necessary measures. Following the diagnosis, “Wooseok will not be appearing on KBS 2TV’s “Immortal Songs,” which he was scheduled to appear on today [March 14],” the agency mentioned.

KINGDOM's Arthur and Mujin also contracted Covid-19 on March 14, according to their agency GF Entertainment. The agency added that they are not experiencing any irregular health issues and have currently suspended all of their group schedules to focus on treatment. Moreover, KINGDOM's upcoming 4th mini album 'History of KINGDOM: Part 4', which was originally set for release on March 17, has been rescheduled to March 31.

Meanwhile, NMIXX’s Sullyoon also tested positive for Covid-19. Her agency JYP Entertainment announced her diagnosis on March 14 and shared that her only symptoms are a mild fever and sore throat. She is currently undergoing self-isolation and treatment.

“All members besides Bae and Kyujin conducted tests with self-diagnosis kits, and Sullyoon tested positive. On the morning of March 14 (Monday), all members besides Bae and Kyujin visited a hospital to conduct rapid antigen tests, and Sullyoon received a final positive result,” the agency mentioned in the official statement.

On March 13, The Boyz's member New also tested positive for Covid-19. The group’s label, IST Entertainment, confirmed the reports and announced that New began feeling Covid-19 symptoms on March 12. He tested positive through a self-test kit that day, then took a PCR test, and has since found out he tested positive via PCR as well. As per the report, he is currently not feeling any major symptoms besides a cough.

Meanwhile, Brave Girls’ Minyoung was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 12 while other members Yoojung and Eunji tested positive using a rapid antigen test. The group’s agency Brave Entertainment announced the members’ diagnosis in an official statement and also shared that the fourth member Yuna's self-test came out negative, and she is not exhibiting any particular symptoms. She will still continue to check her condition until further confirmation.

“Brave Girls’ 6th mini album will be released on March 14 at 6 p.m. KST as scheduled, but the album showcase, which was scheduled for the same day, has been postponed to March 23,” the agency further mentioned.

On March 11, Cube Entertainment confirmed that BTOB members Sungjae, Peniel and Changsub tested positive for Covid-19 following Hyunsik's diagnosis, while Minhyuk and Eunkwang received negative results. “During the members' quarantine periods, all schedules will be cancelled or postponed,” the agency stated. Following the members’ positive reports, Cube Entertainment decided to postpone BTOB’s ‘10th Anniversary Concert 2022 BTOB Time [B Together]’ performance, which was scheduled to be held at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul from the 18th to the 20th, to be temporarily postponed.

