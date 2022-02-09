Popular television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are all set to enter a new stage of their life. The duo will soon embrace parenthood and announced the same on their social media. Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared an adorable picture with Debina. In the picture, both of them can be seen in all black attires with Debina flaunting her baby bump.

Sharing the picture, Gurmeet in the caption wrote, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming ???? ????. Seeking your blessings. ???? #parentstobe #gurbina.”

For the unversed, Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while playing Ram and Sita on the mythological show, Ramayan. Following that, the duo got married in 2011 and has been together since giving out major couple goals.

