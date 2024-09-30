In an exciting development for the Indian film industry, KVN Productions and Thespian Films have announced their collaboration for a new Hindi feature film, set to be directed by the filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Priyadarshan at the helm: KVN Productions and Thespian Films announce Hindi collaboration

KVN Productions, led by the industrialist Mr. Venkat Narayana, is one of India’s largest studios, known for its high-quality productions and commitment to cinematic excellence. On the other hand, Thespian Films, under the guidance of Shailaja Desai Fenn, has carved a niche for itself with compelling storytelling and innovative projects. While specific details about the untitled project remain under wraps, industry insiders are buzzing with anticipation. The collaboration is expected to bring together the creative strengths of both studios, leveraging Priyadarshan's extensive experience in filmmaking.

In addition to this new venture, KVN Productions is also working on other notable projects, including Toxic and Thalapathy 69.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.