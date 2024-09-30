comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Priyadarshan at the helm: KVN Productions and Thespian Films announce Hindi collaboration

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Priyadarshan at the helm: KVN Productions and Thespian Films announce Hindi collaboration

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In an exciting development for the Indian film industry, KVN Productions and Thespian Films have announced their collaboration for a new Hindi feature film, set to be directed by the filmmaker Priyadarshan.

KVN Productions, led by the industrialist Mr. Venkat Narayana, is one of India’s largest studios, known for its high-quality productions and commitment to cinematic excellence. On the other hand, Thespian Films, under the guidance of Shailaja Desai Fenn, has carved a niche for itself with compelling storytelling and innovative projects. While specific details about the untitled project remain under wraps, industry insiders are buzzing with anticipation. The collaboration is expected to bring together the creative strengths of both studios, leveraging Priyadarshan's extensive experience in filmmaking.

In addition to this new venture, KVN Productions is also working on other notable projects, including Toxic and Thalapathy 69.

ALSO READ: BREAKING NEWS: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s spooky comedy titled Bhooth Bangla

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

