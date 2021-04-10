Bollywood Hungama

Babil Khan – Tripti Dimri to star in Anushka Sharma’s next collaboration with Netflix Qala

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last year Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz collaborated with streaming giant Netflix for a supernatural thriller Bulbbul. Now a year after the film released we hear that Anushka and Netflix are set to collaborate on another supernatural thriller titled Qala. If that wasn’t all, it is also being said that the film will feature the late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan alongside Tripti Dimri.

Commenting on the development a well-placed trade source tells us, “Qala is a beautiful heart breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love. The film will see late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil making his debut alongside Tripti Dimri. Besides these two Qala also features Swastika Mukherjee in a pivotal role.”

Taking to his Instagram handle to talk about his launch, Babil shared a video from the sets of the film saying, “Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me ❤️) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Interestingly, Tripti shared that they have already completed the first schedule of the film that is being directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Posting about the same she added, “Wrapped up the first schedule of Qala.. Super happy and excited to be joining hands with such an amazing and enthusiastic team for the second time... From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvitaa Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart.”

