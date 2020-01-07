Bollywood Hungama

Timothée Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in upcoming biopic directed by James Mangold

ByMonica Yadav

It’s only the beginning of 2020 and Timothée Chalamet is already on a roll. The 24-year-old star is all set to star as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic which will be directed by Ford V Ferrari director, James Mangold. The news comes after Chalamet starred in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation and Netflix’s historical drama The King. While it is unclear whether Timothée Chalamet will be singing in the film, but it is being reported that the actor is already taking guitar lessons.

Bob Dylan is a celebrated American singer-songwriter, author, and visual artist. His iconic work includes ‘Bringing It All Back Home’, ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ and ‘Blonde on Blonde’.He has won several accolades including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, 10 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. He is considered the greatest musician of all time and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Minnesota Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2008, he was honoured with a special citation by the Pulitzer Prize Board for his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power. In 2016, Dylan was felicitated with the Nobel Prize in Literature for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.

Bob Dylan will be executive producer along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona and the music rights have also been given for the film. It will be produced by Dylan’s longtime manager Jeff Rosen, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, Automatik’s Fred Berger, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman, and Mangold.

