Drake and Josh actor Josh Peck to reprise Tom Hanks’ role in Turner & Hooch reboot on Disney +

ByMonica Yadav

Disney +, that is set to launch a variety of shows, has ordered 12 episodes for the reboot of Tom Hanks' Turner & Hooch starring Drake and Josh actor Josh Peck. The actor, who was last seen in a sitcom, Grandfathered alongside John Stamos.

Drake and Josh actor Josh Peck to reprise Tom Hanks role in Turner & Hooch reboot on Disney +

Variety has reported, "Josh Peck will star in the series as Scott Turner, described as an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshall who inherits a big unruly dog. He soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. The series has received a 12-episode order. Matt Nix is writing and executive producing the series, with Josh Levy co-executive producing."

Turner & Hooch starred Tom Hanks and Beasley the Dog in the buddy cop film. It was directed by Roger Spottiswoode and released in 1989. The film also starred Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson and Reginald VelJohnson.

