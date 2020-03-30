Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.03.2020 | 7:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in United States, share health update after coronavirus diagnosis

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this month, it was reported that Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor was in Australia for the shooting for Elvis Presley biopic. After diagnosis, they were being treated in an Australian hospital. And now, they are back home in the United States!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in United States, share health update after coronavirus diagnosis

"We're home now, and like the rest of America, we carry on sheltering place and social distancing," Tom Hanks tweeted on Saturday, March 29. "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it," the actor wrote.

On March 16, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their rented home. After announcing their diagnosis, Tom Hanks assured his fans that they were been taken care of properly. "Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx," he wrote on Twitter.

On the work front, Tom Hanks was shooting for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic where he is essaying the role of Elvis' manager.

ALSO READ: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from hospital after receiving treatment for coronavirus in Australia

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel partner to…

Shabana Azmi talks about her accidents; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan goes a step ahead; to…

Singer Sonu Nigam sets up a makeshift studio…

Priyanka Chopra reveals that her grandmother…

Sania Mirza says her friend Parineeti Chopra…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification