Earlier this month, it was reported that Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor was in Australia for the shooting for Elvis Presley biopic. After diagnosis, they were being treated in an Australian hospital. And now, they are back home in the United States!

"We're home now, and like the rest of America, we carry on sheltering place and social distancing," Tom Hanks tweeted on Saturday, March 29. "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it," the actor wrote.

On March 16, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their rented home. After announcing their diagnosis, Tom Hanks assured his fans that they were been taken care of properly. "Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx," he wrote on Twitter.

On the work front, Tom Hanks was shooting for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic where he is essaying the role of Elvis' manager.

ALSO READ: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from hospital after receiving treatment for coronavirus in Australia