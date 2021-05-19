Bollywood Hungama

Tisca Chopra & her parents donate and distribute rice packets to people in need during Covid-19

Tisca Chopra has been one of the Bollywood celebs who has come forward to help people during this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She has been helping out people by donating and distributing food for frontline workers. She has gone all out to help out people in whatever way she can. Now, it’s not just her, but even her parents, who’re old, who’ve come out taking full protection to offer their help to people suffering due to Covid-19.

Tisca Chopra has collaborated with India Gate Rice and Vikas Khanna’s charity organization to donate rice packets to people in need. The actress’ parents also came out to help her in this noble deed. She took to her social media pages to share a picture of the same.

Tisca Chopra captioned the post as, “At the Sector 15 Gurudwara with the parents .. so proud that at their age, they lifted bags and bags of rice without hesitation to help provide food to #Covid staff at Hospitals .. Doing our little bit in association with @indiagatefoods @vikaskhannagroup & @attiscastable #alittlebitgoesalongway #Seva #doingourbit #covid2021.”

 

ALSO READ: Tisca Chopra to help transgenders and widows affected by COVID-19 pandemic

