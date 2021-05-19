Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Bhoot Police directed by Pavan Kripalani is the latest film to take the OTT route skipping its theatrical release. Owing to the raging pandemic in India, over the past year several films have taken the digital route completely skipping their theatrical release.

Reportedly, Bhoot Police will have its premiere on Disney+Hotstar and the two parties are currently under talks before the final paperwork. The shoot of Bhoot Police commenced in November last year and was wrapped up by January this year before the second wave of the pandemic hit the nation.

Earlier this year, with the number of coronavirus cases going down, theatres had resumed operation and filmmakers looked hopeful and had announced theatrical releases of their film. However, the situation once again started looking grim in April with a surge in the covid cases in India. They were once again shut down and films were once again postponed. Owing to this uncertain nature, Bhoot Police producer Ramesh Taurani has reportedly decided to take the digital route.

As for Disney+Hotstar, the streaming giant is reportedly on an acquisition spree and speaking to multiple producers. They are planning on announcing multiple releases on their platform like the way they did last year.

