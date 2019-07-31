Bollywood Hungama
Tiger Shroff’s stunt director Kecha can’t stop praising his passion and endurance

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since Tiger Shroff has made his debut, he has been charming us with his impressionable and flawless kicks and punches, with all his projects which bring the fabric of action on the big screen like no one else in the industry. Within such a short career span, Tiger has not only proved his mettle but has also, shone as the youngest action star of the world where everyone is hailing him as the youngest star in the esteemed bracket of iconic Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan. Tiger Shroff’s stunt action director Kecha who has been training Tiger since his very first film, Heropanti until now with Baaghi 2 has a lot to share about his experience!

Tiger Shroff’s stunt director Kecha can’t stop praising his passion and endurance

Kecha shares, “We have an amazing experience with Tiger. He is a man with passion and has great endurance. Tiger is a very good guy, he is a real gentleman, very humble. I have trained him a lot, I share my ideas for choreography, then he performs after that I take his suggestions on it make my own style. I and my son have been training tiger together, Tiger knows my people and has trained really hard and Tiger knows my style.” The recently released teaser of Tiger’s upcoming film War gave us glimpses of the actor performing stunts from high-speed car chases to an avalanche scene, Tiger leaves no room for fans to catch their breath.

After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.

Also Read: VIDEO: Hrithik Roshan says he cannot be lazy around Tiger Shroff

