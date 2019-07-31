Milind Deora REACTS after an MLA claims Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & others consumed drugs at Karan Johar’s party

Karan Johar is known to throw lavish parties where he invites all his friends from the industry. This past weekend, the filmmaker hosted a party which saw many big stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji among others. Karan shared a video clip from the fun Saturday night at his residence. However, some have claimed that the celebrities had consumed drugs at the party.

SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Majinder Sirsa tweeted claimed that the celebrities were under influence in the video. He tweeted, “#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09.”

Congress Leader Milind Deora rubbished the claims made by the MLA and demanded an apology. Deora wrote, “My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a drugged state so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology.”

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Karan Johar and other actors are yet to respond to the claims made by the MLA.

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Karan Johar throws a star-studded bash at his place with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others in presence