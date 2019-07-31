Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.07.2019 | 8:01 PM IST

Milind Deora REACTS after an MLA claims Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & others consumed drugs at Karan Johar’s party

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Johar is known to throw lavish parties where he invites all his friends from the industry. This past weekend, the filmmaker hosted a party which saw many big stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji among others. Karan shared a video clip from the fun Saturday night at his residence. However, some have claimed that the celebrities had consumed drugs at the party.

SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) MLA Majinder Sirsa tweeted claimed that the celebrities were under influence in the video. He tweeted, “#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09.”

Congress Leader Milind Deora rubbished the claims made by the MLA and demanded an apology. Deora wrote, “My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a drugged state so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar and other actors are yet to respond to the claims made by the MLA.

 

Saturday night vibes

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Karan Johar throws a star-studded bash at his place with Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others in presence

 

