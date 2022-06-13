comscore

Last Updated 13.06.2022

Tiger Shroff to star in Shashank Khaitan’s next romantic-actioner

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Heropanti 2. While the film failed to perform at the box office, the actor is focusing on his upcoming projects. According to reports, Tiger is gearing up for a new film with director Shashank Khaitan. It will be an out-and-out romantic actioner, a genre in which Tiger has excelled.

Tiger Shroff to star in Shashank Khaitan’s next romantic-actioner

Tiger Shroff to star in Shashank Khaitan’s next romantic-actioner

This is the first time that Tiger Shroff and Shashank Khaitan will be collaborating on a project. Khaitan is known for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, among others. He is currently filming for the comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar. He is also directing Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak which will be introducing Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani with Gurfateh Pirzada of Guilty fame.

As for Tiger's film, Khaitan has already started prepping his AD team and plans to take the film on floors in September. Tiger will reportedly sport a new look and romance a young actress in the film. The action star will start shooting for the film after wrapping up Vikas Bahl's Ganapath.

Tiger also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Attack director Lakshya Raj Anand's next for Vashu Bhagnani's banner in his pipeline.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be shot in Europe

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

