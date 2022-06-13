Shakti Kapoor's son actor Siddhanth Kapoor was reportedly arrested in Bengaluru after he tested positive for consumption of drugs. Reacting to the news, Shakti Kapoor revealed that he is in Mumbai and got to know about the same through news channels.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Shakti Kapoor said that he is not fully aware of what happened but knows that there is no arrest and Siddhant has only been detained. Reportedly, Siddhanth was found consuming drugs when the Bengaluru Police raided a rave party. Siddhant was later tested positive for drugs.

Talking further about why Siddhanth was in Bengaluru, Shakti said, "He is a DJ (disco jockey) and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where all these reports are coming from.” The senior actor further said that he will be talking to his son soon and will get to know the details but said that the reports cannot be true.

Meanwhile, Shakti Kapoor's daughter Shraddha Kapoor was called in by the NCB (Narcotic Control Bureau) for questioning in a drug case following an investigation during Sushant Singh Rajpur's demise.

