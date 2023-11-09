Tiger Shroff may have delivered some flops in recent years, however, his mass pull continues to be biggest among the younger generation of actors. His action has a loyal fan base in tier 2 and tier 3 centres, and this aspect is helping him lead some of the biggest action films of Hindi Cinema. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Tiger Shroff has signed a feature film with producer Anand Pandit and Parag Sanghvi.

Tiger Shroff signs a film with Anand Pandit; Shivam Nair to direct

According to a source close to the development, Anand Pandit encountered an action-packed script recently and had Tiger in his mind for the same. He pitched it to Tiger, who loved the subject and agreed to come on board. "The film will be directed by Shivam Nair, who is known for Naam Shabana. Shivam has worked with Neeraj Pandey even on his web series, Special Ops. Now he is all set to explore the action genre with Tiger Shroff," the source told Bollywood Hungama.

The film will go on floors in the second half of next year, once Tiger Shroff wraps up shooting for Jackky Bhagnani's Hero No. 1 and Rohit Shetty directed Singham Again. Tiger Shroff is also in talks with multiple filmmakers and will be looking to lock a lineup for 2024 and 2025 soon.

Anand Pandit, and Parag Sanghvi are also very excited to work with Tiger Shroff soon and will move on to the casting once Tiger allots the exact date of the shoot to them.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to rekindle on-screen chemistry in Jagan Shakti’s Hero No. 1: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.