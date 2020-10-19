Tiger Shroff is all set to play the lead in director Vikas Bahl’s action-oriented Ganpat, a film that goes into a territory never attempted before in mainstream cinema. In the film, Tiger will play an underground fighter.

A source in the know informs, “The dark world of underground fighters is filled with tales of exploitation and desperation. Audience place bets on these fights as they indulge in lethal bloodied one-to-one combats. It’s a dangerous life.”

Sources say Bahl has been researching rigorously on underground fighters. “Now it’s Tiger Shroff’s turn. He will be meeting underground fighters to know about their professional and personal living conditions. No date has been set for the shooting of Ganpat as Vikas and Tiger first want to do their homework fully,” says a source in the know.

Also Read: SCOOP: Tiger Shroff begins Vikas Bahl’s GANPAT from December, Heropanti 2 also expected to begin in same month

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.