Last Updated 27.04.2021 | 7:06 PM IST

The Kissing Booth 3 to premiere on Netflix on August 11, first look unveiled 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Kissing Booth franchise is coming to an end. After the release of the second installment last year, it was announced the final movie was already filmed and will come out in 2021. Now, Netflix has announced The Kissing Booth 3 will premiere on August 11, 2021.

The first look of the final installment features Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Meganne Young enjoying their summer break. The cast also includes Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Molly Ringwald and it seems like Taylor Zakhar Perez will also return.

It's the summer before Elle (Joey King) heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney) is going. Which path will Elle choose?

ALSO READ: The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez swim under a waterfall during their getaway with friends

