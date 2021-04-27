Bollywood Hungama

Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan starrer He’s All That to premiere on Netflix on August 27, first look unveiled 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix has finally announced the release date of He's All That. The film reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. After the cast announcement, the first look has been unveiled on April 27, 2021. 

Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan starrer He's All That to premiere on Netflix on August 27, first look unveiled 

The first look features Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan having a conversation over a cup of coffee. Another picture shows Addison Rae with Madison Pettis and Myra Molloy. 

The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king. R Lee Fleming pens the new script with Mark Waters directing.

He's All That 

He’s All That also stars Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, Rachael Leigh Cook, Matthew Lillard, Andrew Matarazzo and Dominic Goodman, as well as Kourtney Kardashian. The film will premiere on August 27, 2021.

