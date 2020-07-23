Bollywood Hungama

Taylor Swift announces eight studio album ‘Folklore’ to drop at midnight on July 24

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Taylor Swift is set to release more music. She took to her social media to announce her eight studio album 'Folklore' on July 23.  The surprise announcement revealed that she is dropping the album at midnight on July 24.

Along with the announcement, she released a bunch of photos and tracklist. The album will consist of 16 tracks and deluxe version will have a bonus track. "folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week Each has unique covers & photos."

"The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team - Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, Editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling ," she wrote.

Tracklist:

Producers: Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff & William Bowery

1) The 1
2) Cardigan
3) The Last Great American Dynasty
4) Exile (ft. Bon Iver)
5) My Tears Ricochet
6) Mirrorball
7) Seven
8) August
9) This Is Me Trying
10) Illicit Affairs
11) Invisible String
12) Mad Woman
13) Epiphany
14) Betty
15) Peace
16) Hoax

Bonus Track: Deluxe Version

17) The Lakes

Last year in August, Taylor Swift dropped her seventh studio album 'Lover'.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise ????Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

