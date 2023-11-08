In a legal development, a Delhi Court has officially granted divorce to renowned singer Honey Singh and his wife, Shalini Talwar, following more than a year of legal proceedings. The divorce was initiated after Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence case against the singer.

Delhi Court grants divorce to singer Honey Singh and wife Shalini Talwar

Principal Judge (Family Court) Paramjeet Singh, presiding over the case at Saket Court, issued a decree of divorce for the couple. The divorce was granted based on a mutual settlement agreement aimed at resolving all disputes between the two parties.

According to the Hindu Marriage Act, the divorce process includes a second motion, which is initiated after a waiting period of six to 18 months from the date of filing the divorce petition. This waiting period, known as the interregnum, is intended to provide both parties with time and opportunity to reflect on their decision to seek divorce.

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar were married in January 2011. After 11 years of marriage, they jointly filed a divorce petition under section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act in September 2022. The court accepted their petition, granting a six-month interregnum period.

Ishan Mukherjee, the advocate representing Honey Singh, confirmed to Hindustan Times that the second motion was granted, resulting in the issuance of the divorce decree. However, he declined to comment further, citing the private nature of the matrimonial matter. Vivek Singh, counsel for Shalini Talwar, also refrained from providing comments, highlighting the confidential nature of the issue.

For the unversed, previously, in August 2021, Shalini Talwar had approached the Delhi Tis Hazari Court, filing a case of domestic violence against Honey Singh. The singer responded to these allegations with a social media post, denouncing them as "odious," "false," and "malicious." Ultimately, the allegations were withdrawn after the two parties reached a settlement.

