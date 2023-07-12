comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.07.2023 | 8:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Satyaprem Ki Katha Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel says she was called “too educated” for doing films; recalls rebelling against everything in life

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel says she was called “too educated” for doing films; recalls rebelling against everything in life

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel says she was called “too educated” for doing films; recalls rebelling against everything in life

Ameesha Patel recalled the time when she was called a “misfit” in the entertainment industry given that she was “too educated”. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, actress Ameesha Patel spoke about her rebellious nature and her choices in cinema. Patel said that she has always been a bit of a rebel and that she has often gone against the wishes of her family and friends.

EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel says she was called “too educated” for doing films; recalls rebelling against everything in life

EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel says she was called “too educated” for doing films; recalls rebelling against everything in life

"I've rebelled against everything in my life," Patel said. "The family didn't want me to go to America to study. They wanted me to go to England because that's where the family lived. And that's where they thought I'd be under watchful eyes. So I said, No, I want to go to America, I want to be my own person."

Patel said that her rebellious nature has also extended to her career choices. She said that she has always wanted to do challenging roles and that she has often turned down films that she felt were not good enough.

"When I entered the film industry, the first question every journalist would ask me was, aren't you a misfit? Aren't you too educated? You are Barrister Rajni Patel's granddaughter, what are you doing here?" Patel said. "And I'm like, why can't an educated person be part of the performing arts? Because for me, it was art."

Coming to the professional front, Ameesha is currently awaiting the release of Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma directorial film is slated to release on August 11. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel says Dhirubhai Ambani, Kokilaben were everyday visitors at her grandparents’ home; speaks on growing up in a “high-profile political family”

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video's Mission…

Supreme Court refuses to hear urgent…

Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma earns a spot…

EXCLUSIVE: BJP leader Mayank Madhur to sue…

Remakes of Rajesh Khanna's Bawarchi, Amitabh…

Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification