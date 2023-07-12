Ameesha Patel recalled the time when she was called a “misfit” in the entertainment industry given that she was “too educated”.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, actress Ameesha Patel spoke about her rebellious nature and her choices in cinema. Patel said that she has always been a bit of a rebel and that she has often gone against the wishes of her family and friends.

EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel says she was called “too educated” for doing films; recalls rebelling against everything in life

"I've rebelled against everything in my life," Patel said. "The family didn't want me to go to America to study. They wanted me to go to England because that's where the family lived. And that's where they thought I'd be under watchful eyes. So I said, No, I want to go to America, I want to be my own person."

Patel said that her rebellious nature has also extended to her career choices. She said that she has always wanted to do challenging roles and that she has often turned down films that she felt were not good enough.

"When I entered the film industry, the first question every journalist would ask me was, aren't you a misfit? Aren't you too educated? You are Barrister Rajni Patel's granddaughter, what are you doing here?" Patel said. "And I'm like, why can't an educated person be part of the performing arts? Because for me, it was art."

Coming to the professional front, Ameesha is currently awaiting the release of Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma directorial film is slated to release on August 11.

