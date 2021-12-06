comscore

Tadap star Ahan Shetty roped in as the face of Killer Jeans

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, made his acting debut with the film Tadap that was released on December 3 in theatres. The film directed by Milan Luthria also stars Tara Sutaria and is the remake of the Telugu blockbuster RX100.

Days after his big Bollywood debut, Ahan has announced that he is the new face of Killer Jeans. This will mark Ahan's first big brand endorsement after entering the industry. Sharing the news, Ahan shared a picture of him dressed in brown pants and a red jacket and posing on a bike. Sharing the picture, Ahan wrote, "Extremely excited to be the new face of Killer Jeans! Looking forward to the journey."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

While Tadap opened to mixed reviews, Ahan Shetty has been lauded for his debut performance. The 25-year-old plays an obsessive lover who turns vindictive when abandoned. His chemistry with Tara Sutaria in the film is being much appreciated. The film is currently running in theatres.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty had to learn to smoke and to ride a bike for Tadap – “Before this film, it was a big no for bikes”

More Pages: Tadap Box Office Collection , Tadap Movie Review

