Tabu to be honoured at Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles

Tabu has once again garnered appreciation this year and this time it is for her performance in the unconventional Andhadhun. Impressed with her past and recent performances, the 17th edition of Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles has decided to honor her contribution to Indian cinema. To be held from April 11 to 14 at the Regal LA Live: A Barco Innovation Centre, the festival is expected to open with tribute for Tabu.

We hear that the festival will have a special screening of Tabu’s latest release Andhadhun which have gone ahead to win several accolades this year. Along with that there is a special tribute and discussion being planned. Reports have it that the organizers were keen on honoring Tabu this year and they also thought that it was apt for the festival as well as the timing was correct. It seems that the Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles is celebrating the work of women and focusing on women empowerment.

Considering the strong performances given by Tabu, the management thought she would be the apt actress who deserves a tribute. Confirming the same, Christina Marouda, the executive director of IFFLA confirmed the same adding that while the discussion of having her on board was always on the cards and that they felt this is the right time. She also added that Tabu embodies that IFFLA relates with which includes being fearless, versatile etc.

Besides her films, IFFLA will also screen many other works of women filmmakers, from shorts to documentaries too. A discussion on the television market and popular South Asian celebrities is also expected to be a part of the festival this year.

Coming to Andhadhun, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film released in India last year, on October 5.