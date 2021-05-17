Bollywood Hungama

Taapsee Pannu renders support to NGOs for oxygen concentrators and critical medical supplies

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu has been contributing and lending help to NGOs working on the ground to assist COVID-19 impacted patients. The actress has rendered timely support and contribution to organizations like Mission Oxygen, Khalsa AID, and Hemkund Foundation towards oxygen concentrators and critical medical supplies.

The actress had mentioned on social media, "Remember the amount doesn't matter as much as intention does."

Apart from donating money Taapsee has also been using her social media to amplify SOS calls which has helped many in distress. The actress had also urged people on her social media to come forward and donate to organizations and NGOs doing some commendable work in the pandemic.

