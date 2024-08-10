To celebrate the spirit of freedom and patriotism this Independence Day, Colors Cineplex is thrilled to announce the World Television Premiere of Siddharth Malhotra's starrer Yodha on August 11 at 8 PM. To mark this occasion, the fastest-growing Hindi movie channel is celebrating the Asli Yodha, paying tribute to our nation's true heroes. Yodha conveys a powerful message of bravery and self-sacrifice, and Colors Cineplex's 'Asli Yodha' campaign recognizes the immense contributions of those who elevate India on the global stage, showcasing their commitment and patriotism.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha to premiere on television on August 11

To further commemorate this occasion, Colors Cineplex is delighted to host Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team and the only Indian woman cricketer to score over 3,000 runs in both ODIs and T20Is. In the 2017 Women’s World Cup, she scored an astonishing 171 (not out) in the semi-final against Australia, setting the highest individual score by an Indian woman in the World Cup and the highest individual score of all-time in the Women’s World Cup. We will also have Col. Rajeev Bharwan of the Indian Army—who has always put his country first, demonstrating unparalleled dedication while commanding the elite Infantry/Strategic Specialized Airborne Regiment. Additionally, Afroz Shah, an environmental activist, and lawyer, has been named the winner of the top environment honor by the United Nations and lauded by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi for his cleanliness work at the Versova beach in Mumbai, to participate. Shah is best known for organizing the world's largest beach clean-up project, which has grown into a movement that has inspired people around the world to clean up their surroundings. Their presence embodies the spirit of heroism celebrated by the 'Asli Yodha'.

Rohan Lavsi, Head of the Hindi Movies cluster at Viacom18, said, "At Colors Cineplex, we are deeply honored to celebrate the 'Asli Yodha', praising the bravery and dedication of our nation’s true heroes. By inviting remarkable individuals like Harmanpreet Kaur, Col. Rajeev Bharwan, and Afroz Shah, we aim to acknowledge their exceptional impact and patriotism. Our commitment is to showcase inspiring stories that resonate with the values of courage and sacrifice. Through 'Asli Yodha,' we honour those who elevate India globally and remind us of the profound effect of selfless service.”

An 'Asli Yodha' signifies exceptional dedication and sacrifice. These individuals, whether in defense, sports, or environmental activism, embody the strength and spirit of India, prioritizing their country above personal comforts and often risking their lives for the greater good.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team, said, "It is an honor to be recognized as an 'Asli Yodha' by Colors Cineplex. Cricket has always been more than a game for me—it's a way to serve my country and make my fellow Indians proud. I share this recognition with every girl who dreams of wearing the Indian jersey."

Col Rajeev Bharwan, Indian Army Veteran, says, "Being called an 'Asli Yodha' is a profound honor. Every soldier in the Indian Army serves with the sole aim of protecting our motherland and ensuring its safety. This recognition is not just mine but belongs to every brave soldier who stands guard at our borders."

Afroz Shah, environmental activist and lawyer, best known for organizing the world’s largest beach clean-up project, said, “Being part of the 'Asli Yodha' campaign is a great privilege. Just as our beach clean-ups aim to restore and protect the environment, this campaign celebrates those who have dedicated their lives to serving and uplifting our nation. By highlighting these stories, Colors Cineplex inspires us all to contribute positively and embody the true spirit of bravery and resilience.”

Colors Cineplex is committed to showcasing a diverse range of inspiring content, including successful properties like Hanuman, Bhediya, OMG 2, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Drishyam 2 and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra calls Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification for being marginally overweight in Paris Olympics 2024 ‘disheartening’: “Still rooting for her”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.