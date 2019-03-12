Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for a SUPERNATURAL THRILLER

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu are coming together again but this time for an untitled Supernatural Thriller. The film will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal for AZURE Entertainment and will be shot in a start to finish in a single schedule in November-December 2019 for a Summer 2020 release.

The project unites Kashyap and Taapsee, who worked together in Manmarziyaan last year. It also brings together Taapsee and AZURE, who together have given critically acclaimed and commercially successful BADLA, which released last week. Anurag is exploring locations for setting the film as the place where the film is set is integral to create the atmospheric feel of the Supernatural Elements embedded in the film.

“Taapsee keeps me on my toes and she is on a mission to push me to take on challenges. She threw this one at me and I am taking it on. Have never done anything like this before so am looking forward to it,” shares Anurag. “I always knew I will work again with Anurag considering the experience I had during Manmarziyaan but didn’t know it will happen so soon. Sunir and I have also been discussing on working on more subjects together since quite some time and this was an immediate yes for all of us on board. I am looking forward this film as I have not explored super natural genre in Hindi films as yet,” says Taapsee.

Says Sunir, “It is a delight to package this subject with supremely talented combination of Anurag and Taapsee. We have been brought together by superlative material and it is going to be an exciting journey owing to the genre and the talent attached to the film.”

