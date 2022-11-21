T-Series has sought the help of Mumbai police to nab an imposter who posed as their CEO Bhushan Kumar. In an official statement released by the production house, they opened up about how a number has been contacting fellow members in the industry, posing as Bhushan Kumar, and sending distasteful messages. In the complaint registered by them, they have also accused the imposters of doing this with the intention of maligning the reputation of Mr. Kumar.

T-Series files police complaint against imposters who posed as Bhushan Kumar and harassed industry members

Their official statement read, “T-Series has filed a complaint for impersonation, forgery and fraud against certain unknown accused who are attempting to malign our Managing Director, Mr. Bhushan Kumar. Through the use of foreign phone number+32 460258213 & other number, accused imposters, posing as Mr. Kumar, reached out to several persons through distasteful messages. The bluff of the accused imposters was promptly called out by persons who are personally known to Mr. Kumar. Further, the persons targeted immediately alerted Mr. Kumar of the incidents that had occurred.”

The statement continued, “Upon receipt of this information, T-Series swiftly filed an FIR against the accused imposters. In light of the same a police investigation is currently underway. The motive behind this campaign to injure Mr. Kumar’s reputation is evident, and such disgraceful and vindictive behaviour will be dealt with appropriately by official authorities. Mr. Kumar has no role to play in these events and is being targeted by persons acting out of malicious intent. Should anyone be contacted by these accused imposters, we urge them to not engage in any conversation or transaction with any such imposters. The good faith and reputation that Mr. Kumar has built for himself through this organisation and his other work remain unscathed by these weak attempts at damaging his character.”

The investigation is expected to be currently under process.

Also Read: Armaan Malik collaborates with T-Series for the song ‘Bas Tujhse Pyaar Ho’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.