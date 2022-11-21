Sonu Sood's efforts to help migrant workers during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic got noticed.

Sonu Sood became a national hero during the first COVID-19 lockdown of 2020 when he arranged to help poor migrant workers return to their respective hometowns. His services were recognized at the Society Achievers Awards 2022 where he was conferred with the Nation’s Pride Award.

Sonu Sood wins Nation’s Pride Award from CM Eknath Shinde at Society Achievers Awards

The award was presented to the actor, producer and philanthropist by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde while the stage was also graced by the Deputy Chief Minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis at a grand event in Mumbai last evening. It was attended by a list of celebrities, including Hema Malini, Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Zareen Khan, etc.

Sharing his happiness at winning the Nation’s Pride Award, Sonu said at the event, “My goal has always been to transform the lives of the disadvantaged by empowering them with tools required to lead a healthy and productive life. I'm glad Sood Charity Foundations’ endeavours are getting recognised today.”

Sonu was looking dapper at the event in a neat grey suit and dark blue tie as he posed for the paparazzi.

At the work front, Sonu was last seen in the role of Chand Bardai in Yash Raj Films’ historical drama Samrat Prithviraj. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film saw Akshay Kumar play the titular role. He will next be seen in an action avatar in Fateh.

